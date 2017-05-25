ViaSat Awarded DISA In-Flight Comms Service Extension

The Defense Information Systems Agency has awarded ViaSat a six-month, $19.3 million contract modification for in-flight communications service to senior U.S. government leaders and their staff members.
ViaSat will continue to provide Ku-band and Ka-band satellite communications coverage when government officials travel by air, the Defense Department said Wednesday.
The modification exercises the first option on a previously awarded non-competitive firm-fixed price contract with a potential $73.2 million face value, DoD noted.
DISA will finance the exercised option using fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds.
Work will occur from June 1 to Nov. 30 at ViaSat-managed networks operation center and government care centers.
