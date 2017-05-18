Information technology company ViON and all-flash storage provider Kaminario have forged a partnership to offer flash storage to federal agencies.
ViON said Wednesday it will implement the Kaminario K2 all-flash storage array with an as-a-Service model to support agencies’ cloud migration efforts.
The joint offering is designed to support agencies’ IT modernization projects and aid compliance with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and the Federal Information Security Management Act, ViON added.
Itay Shoshani, Kaminario chief revenue officer, said the company offers all-flash storage for government, financial services, healthcare, retail and enterprise apps-as-a-service customers.
Kaminario is included on ViON’s positions under three contract vehicles including the Chief Information Officer –Commodity Solutions government-wide acquisition contract, NASA‘s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement GWAC and the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance.
ViON, Kaminario Partner to Offer Flash Storage for Federal Agencies
