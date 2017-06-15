MacAulay-Brown has won a potential five-year, $49 million contract to perform rapid assessments on various project areas and systems for the Defense Department and other government agencies.
The company will research, execute, and assess system features, technical parameters, vulnerabilities and threats under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, DoD said Wednesday.
MacB will carry out work at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico through June 13, 2022.
The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center is the contracting activity and received six offers for the contract via a competitive procurement.
DoD noted the obligated amount of $409,250 at the time of award is from the service branch’s 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in fiscal years 2016 and 2017.
Air Force Taps MacAulay-Brown for Rapid Assessment Services Contract
MacAulay-Brown has won a potential five-year, $49 million contract to perform rapid assessments on various project areas and systems for the Defense Department and other government agencies.
The company will research, execute, and assess system features, technical parameters, vulnerabilities and threats under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, DoD said Wednesday.
MacB will carry out work at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico through June 13, 2022.
The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center is the contracting activity and received six offers for the contract via a competitive procurement.
DoD noted the obligated amount of $409,250 at the time of award is from the service branch’s 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in fiscal years 2016 and 2017.