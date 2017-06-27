Alan Estevez Joins Deloitte’s Federal Practice; Nathan Houser Comments

Alan Estevez
Alan Estevez joined Deloitte Consulting LLP’s federal practice as a national security strategy and logistics executive, where he will work with a range of clients to help innovate and transform their acquisition, logistics, supply chain and sustainment operations, the company announced Tuesday.
“Estevez’s 36 years of experience at the U.S. Department of Defense and leadership in managing defense acquisition, budgets and one of the most complex supply chains in the world, make him one of the leading authorities in this field,” said Nathan Houser, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and defense and national security sector leader. “His proven leadership in the defense industry has not only led to successful logistics operations in wartime and cost reductions across defense industrial operations, but also an increased awareness of the importance of the supply chain for our military. He brings a wealth of experience that can benefit Deloitte’s clients as we develop and deliver solutions needed to meet every mission.”
Estevez most recently served as the principal deputy under secretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics at the Department of Defense. He was the first career federal executive confirmed by the Senate as the assistant secretary of defense logistics and materiel readiness. At the DoD, he developed, implemented and managed acquisition, contracting and supply chain programs and policies that increased the combat effectiveness as well as the department’s efficiency and buying power.
“I’ve spent nearly four decades in the Department of Defense understanding the unique requirements and needs of the military, developing new ways for the department to innovate, implement and better manage its logistics operations to drive mission success,” said Estevez. “I am excited to join the Deloitte team and look forward to working with our federal and international clients.”
Estevez has received numerous honors, including three Department of Defense Distinguished Public Service Medals, the Distinguished Civilian Service Medal, the Presidential Rank Distinguished Executive Award . a Presidential Rank Meritorious Executive Award, a Service to America Medal, and two Office of the Secretary of Defense Medals for Meritorious Civilian Service. He was a recipient of the 2011 National Defense Transportation Association Distinguished Government Service Award and the 2017 National Defense Industrial Association Logistician Emeritus Award.
Estevez holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Rutgers University and a Master of Science in national resource strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces at the National Defense University.
Alan Estevez Joins Deloitte's Federal Practice; Nathan Houser Comments
