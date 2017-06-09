AWS to Establish New Fairfax County, VA Corporate Campus

Amazon Web Services plans to establish a new corporate campus in Fairfax County, Virginia, as part of expansion efforts and expects the project to create up to 1,500 jobs.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership teamed up with the Major Employment and Investment Commission of the state’s general assembly to land the project, AWS said Thusrday.
The AWS facility will be located at One Dulles Tower in the Herndon area of Fairfax County.
Gerald Gordon, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, said that AWS has established its presence in Fairfax County and that the future campus will help diversify the region’s economic base.
AWS will be entitled to approximately $7,000 per net new job opened as part of an MEI Commission-approved custom performance stage grant.
Fairfax County provides infrastructure for businesses as well as access to global markets via the Washington Dulles International Airport, the company noted.
