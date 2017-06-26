An Apache–Logical joint venture has secured a potential $65 million contract to provide institutional support services at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA said Saturday the KISS IV indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract has 14 base months, three option years and an additional five-month option
Work is scheduled to begin Aug. 1 and covers support for KSC’s financial management, employee benefits, procurement, administration and analysis, clerical, records and property management, employee benefits and clerical functions.
Apache-Logical JV Awarded $65M NASA KSC Support Contract
An Apache–Logical joint venture has secured a potential $65 million contract to provide institutional support services at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA said Saturday the KISS IV indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract has 14 base months, three option years and an additional five-month option
Work is scheduled to begin Aug. 1 and covers support for KSC’s financial management, employee benefits, procurement, administration and analysis, clerical, records and property management, employee benefits and clerical functions.