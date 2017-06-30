APS-Certified CAE Instructor Pilots Administer Upset Prevention & Recovery Training for Army

The first batch of CAE instructors have graduated from Aviation Performance Solutions‘ training program and are now conducting upset prevention and recovery training as part of the U.S. Army‘s Fixed-Wing Flight Training program in Dothan, Alabama.
APS said Wednesday it administers the UPRT Train-the-Trainer program to CAE instructors who will provide upset training at CAE’s newly opened Dothan Training Center.
CAE integrated APS’ UPRT program into the Army fixed-wing training in an effort to prevent loss of control in-flight by preparing Army pilots to better recognize, prevent or recover from an unexpected aircraft upset.
The program features on-aircraft training in the Grob G120TP turboprop training aircraft as well as simulator-based UPRT in four CAE 7000XR Series C-12 King Air full-flight simulators.
APS President Paul Ransbury said CAE instructors in Dothan continue to graduate from APS’ UPRT program every week.
Two senior APS UPRT instructors are stationed at the Dothan Training Center to train some of CAE’s instructor pilots to deliver UPRT on Grob G120TP aircraft and C-12 simulators.
