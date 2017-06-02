The U.S. Army used a pair of Raytheon-developed anti-air missiles equipped with proximity fuzes to engage small unmanned airborne systems at a recent testing event.
Raytheon said Thursday that the proximity fuzes added to the Stinger missiles helped eliminate targets which included an MQM-170C and another small UAS platform.
Kim Ernzen, vice president of Raytheon’s land warfare systems products, said the Stinger missiles commonly feature direct impact warheads that can engage large targets including aircraft and cruise missiles.
Ernzen added that the addition of proximity fuzes, which can be detonated upon contact or within a short range from its target, will help ground forces eliminate small and elusive threats.
Stinger missiles can be deployed as ground-based, helicopter air-to-air and man-portable configurations.
The Raytheon-built anti-air missile platform supports more than 18 countries around the world including the U.S. and its four military branches.
Army Tests Proximity Fuze-Equipped Raytheon Stinger Missiles; Kim Ernzen Comments
