BAE Systems has introduced a new geospatial offering designed to support mission planning applications of military and civilian agencies.
Dynamic Cartography works to generate geospatial content and analytics information from various sources such as commercial and military satellites, BAE said Wednesday.
The platform uses comparative vector data and social media to develop constantly updated digital maps that feature human geography, imagery and topography information.
Scott Murray, director of content products at BAE, said that Dynamic Cartography platform is equipped with change detection features that help constantly update the geospatial information and maps delivered to its users.
BAE will integrate elements of the Dynamic Cartography platform on its geospatial intelligence data services project with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to support data dissemination, analytics automation and GEOINT maintenance applications.
BAE Unveils GEOINT Platform for Mission Planning Applications; Scott Murray Comments
