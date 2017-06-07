A joint venture of Bethel Native Corp.‘s federal arm and Unit Company has won a two-year, $37.3 million contract to build a four-bay facility for the U.S. Army to house aircraft, maintain propulsion systems and manage corrosion.
The Bethel Federal–Unit JV will construct the facility at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska and is scheduled to complete the project by June 30, 2019, the Defense Department said Tuesday.
The Army Corps of Engineers received three bids for the firm-fixed-price contract via an online-based solicitation.
The service branch obligated the full contract amount at the time of award from its military construction funds in fiscal 2017.
Bethel Federal-Unit Company JV Secures Army Facility Construction Contract
