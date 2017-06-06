Bob Genter
Bob Genter, senior vice president and general manager of the federal civilian customer group at Science Applications International Corp., has said the company will support current and future applied engineering technology programs at NASA‘s Goddard Space Flight Center under a potential five-year, $620 million contract.
The company will also carry out support for the components, subsystems, systems and instruments of NASA’s suborbital craft and spacecraft through the Omnibus Multidiscipline Engineering Services II contract, SAIC said Tuesday.
The contract covers support for the study, design, systems engineering, development, fabrication, integration, testing, verification and operation of spaceflight, airborne and ground system hardware and software.
Contract work will begin on July 1 and run through June 30, 2022.
Bob Genter: SAIC to Support NASA Goddard’s Applied Engineering Work Under $620M IDIQ
