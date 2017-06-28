Boeing and the Georgia Institute of Technology have opened a development research facility as part of efforts to help address technical challenges related to manufacturing.
The Boeing Manufacturing Development Center located at Georgia Tech’s Delta Advanced Manufacturing Pilot Facility is built to encourage collaboration between researchers and engineering students on the implementation of industrial automation technologies, the company said Tuesday.
BMDC will initially focus on developing robotic machining and fabrication platforms that can support Boeing’s manufacturing process.
Greg Hyslop, chief technology officer and senior vice president of engineering, test and technology at Boeing, said the company aims to drive the development of technologies to automate aerospace technology production via the newly established center.
Boeing has supported the university’s efforts to research and develop control systems on cranes, active flow control for aircraft wing tips and mobile platforms.
Boeing, Georgia Tech Open Manufacturing Dev’t Center
