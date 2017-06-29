Boeing has received a $49.5 million order to develop, qualify and support form-fit-function flight tests of Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar Interface 2 for F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft of the U.S. Navy and Australia.
The Defense Department said Wednesday the engineering change proposal will also cover pre-processor module and weapons replaceable assemblies for both the multirole fighter and electronic warfare aircraft platforms.
The Navy obligated $46.8 million at the time of award from the service branch’s fiscal 2015 and 2017 aircraft procurement funds along with $2.7 million in foreign military sales funds.
Work will occur in California, Massachusetts, Mississippi and Missouri through June 2020.
Boeing Gets F/A-18E/F, EA-18G Engineering Change Proposal Order
