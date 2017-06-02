Boeing has selected Germany-based composite component supplier COTESA for a five-year contract to produce various parts for the aerospace and defense company’s heavy-lift helicopter platform.
COTESA, which now joins Boeing’s supply chain in Germany, will provide parts of the H-47 Chinook tunnel cover section for the worldwide fleet of Chinook aircraft, the latter said Thursday.
Boeing has produced more than 900 Chinook units that perform joint training and deployment operations across 19 countries including Canada, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, the U.K. and the U.S.
“We are committed to bringing opportunities to German companies from across the Boeing enterprise and will continue to strive to bring the best of Boeing to industry,” said Michael Hostetter, defense, space and security director of vertical-lift programs at Boeing’s Germany-based operations.
Boeing Taps Germany-Based COTESA to Supply Chinook Helicopter Parts
Boeing has selected Germany-based composite component supplier COTESA for a five-year contract to produce various parts for the aerospace and defense company’s heavy-lift helicopter platform.
COTESA, which now joins Boeing’s supply chain in Germany, will provide parts of the H-47 Chinook tunnel cover section for the worldwide fleet of Chinook aircraft, the latter said Thursday.
Boeing has produced more than 900 Chinook units that perform joint training and deployment operations across 19 countries including Canada, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, the U.K. and the U.S.
“We are committed to bringing opportunities to German companies from across the Boeing enterprise and will continue to strive to bring the best of Boeing to industry,” said Michael Hostetter, defense, space and security director of vertical-lift programs at Boeing’s Germany-based operations.