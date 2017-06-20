Boeing has secured a three-year contract to extend support for the Indian navy’s fleet of P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft.
Boeing to Extend Support for India’s P-8I Fleet
Boeing has secured a three-year contract to extend support for the Indian navy’s fleet of P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft.
The company said Monday it will provide engineering, support and planning services as well as material support to a 737-based component services program.
Stephen Schmidt, manager of Boeing’s P-8I sustainment program, said the contract will build on Boeing’s performance-based support to the Indian navy and help maintain or boost the operational capability of the navy’s current fleet of eight P-8Is.
Boeing received a $1 billion order from India in 2016 to deliver an additional four P-8Is beginning 2020.
The company also established an India-based defense business unit in a push to address customer needs and grow indigenous engineers, sourcing, manufacturing and lifecycle management functions.