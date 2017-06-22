Braxton Technologies has received a five-year, $9.5 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to build a ground control segment for the service branch’s Navigation Technology Satellite-3.
The company will help the Air Force construct ground-based infrastructure to support NTS-3 orbit operations as well as demonstrate and mature satellite navigation ground command-and-control technologies for contested environments, the Defense Department said Wednesday.
The Air Force Research Laboratory obligated $1 million in fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation, and operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.
Braxton is scheduled to finish contract work by June 14, 2022.
The Colorado Springs, Colorado-based company offers cross-domain systems, mission planning and scheduling, simulation, telemetry, tracking and commanding services to the defense and space markets.
Braxton to Help Air Force Build Navigation Tech Satellite Ground Segment
Braxton Technologies has received a five-year, $9.5 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to build a ground control segment for the service branch’s Navigation Technology Satellite-3.
The company will help the Air Force construct ground-based infrastructure to support NTS-3 orbit operations as well as demonstrate and mature satellite navigation ground command-and-control technologies for contested environments, the Defense Department said Wednesday.
The Air Force Research Laboratory obligated $1 million in fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation, and operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.
Braxton is scheduled to finish contract work by June 14, 2022.
The Colorado Springs, Colorado-based company offers cross-domain systems, mission planning and scheduling, simulation, telemetry, tracking and commanding services to the defense and space markets.