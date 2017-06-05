Ken Asbury
CACI International has secured a five-year, $40 million task order under the SeaPort-e contract vehicle to help develop the Naval Sea Systems Command’s workforce and facilitate organizational efficiency and effectiveness.
The company said Monday the task order covers professional, technical and consulting services in support of the chief strategy office, chief of staff and the total force and corporate operations directorate within NAVSEA.
Ken Asbury, president and CEO of CACI and an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, said the company will utilize its background in logistics and support services to help sustain the U.S. Navy‘s readiness.
CACI added its previous work across the areas of program management, strategic planning, manpower, personnel and training will serve to address NAVSEA’s organizational needs.
The company noted that the task order builds on its portfolio in the logistics and material readiness market.
CACI Receives NAVSEA Task Order for Workforce Development, Support Services; Ken Asbury Comments
