Ken Asbury, president and CEO of CACI International, has said he thinks contract awards will begin to gain momentum after Congress passed a $1.1 trillion omnibus spending package in May to fund government operations through Sept. 30, the Washington Business Journal reported Friday.
Asbury, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, told analysts during a call Thursday that he predicts the company’s organic revenue to remain steady as the Arlington, Virginia-based information technology services contractor approaches its fiscal 2017’s end on June 30.
CACI projects its organic revenue to increase by 2.6 percent at mid-point of the guidance range for fiscal 2018.
The report added the company expects to record $4.35 billion to $4.5 billion in fiscal 2018 revenue at between $6.52 and $6.84 in earnings per share.
CACI’s Ken Asbury Expects FY 2017 Federal Spending Package to Accelerate Contract Awards
