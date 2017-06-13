The Customs and Border Protection seeks public input on the development of potential wireless communication applications, equipment, technologies and tools that can help address multiple wireless communication requirements and challenges.
CBP said in a request for information issued Tuesday on the FedBizOpps website that it looks to develop technologies that can augment, integrate with and replace the existing land mobile radio network.
The Wireless Systems Program Division within the agency’s Office of Information and Technology seeks technologies that can support data transmission as well as provide biometric information, situational awareness and full motion video capacity.
The agency also looks to build new systems that can mitigate geographical and physical wireless communications challenges in remote geographic locations and other terrains.
Interested participants may submit responses to the CBP until Jul. 10, 2017.
CBP Eyes Equipment, Tools to Address Wireless Communication Obstacles
