Centra Technology has won a potential $61.8 million contract from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to assess the survivability of U.S. military assets.
The Defense Department said Friday the company will evaluate U.S. and allied national/theater mission systems, networks, architectures, infrastructures and assets from DTRA’s headquarters at Fort Belvoir in Virginia through Aug. 11, 2022.
The Balanced Survivability Assessments Team Support contract covers the assessment of systems against threats such as accidents, natural disasters, technological failure, information system attacks, terrorists, radio frequency weapons and weapons of mass destruction, according to a FedBizOpps summary.
DTRA received six proposals for the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract and will obligate $631,972 in fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.
Burlington, Massachusetts-based Centra is an employee-owned company that offers support to government clients in the areas of defense, intelligence and security.
Centra Technology Wins $61M DTRA Contract to Examine Military Asset Survivability
