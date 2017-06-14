CH2M has received an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to continue to help the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers‘ Mobile District design and plan civil projects.
The company said Tuesday it will perform coastal erosion, flood damage, storm damage and risk reduction; bank erosion protection; deep draft navigation; ecosystem habitat restoration; fish and wildlife mitigation evaluation; and environmental impact studies under the IDIQ.
USACE supports various civil projects in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi as well as potential projects in Central and South America.
CH2M has supported Mobile District’s civil works and environmental projects in the last seven years including coastal restoration and planning, water resources planning, ecosystem planning and design efforts.
Stephen Browning, manager of CH2M’s USACE account, said the civil works mission aims to protect assets and people as well as establish resilience in the long term.
CH2M will also create coastal and inland systems for the civil works program that will cover a 96,000-square-mile area.
CH2M Re-Awarded USACE Civil Project Design, Planning IDIQ
CH2M has received an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to continue to help the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers‘ Mobile District design and plan civil projects.
The company said Tuesday it will perform coastal erosion, flood damage, storm damage and risk reduction; bank erosion protection; deep draft navigation; ecosystem habitat restoration; fish and wildlife mitigation evaluation; and environmental impact studies under the IDIQ.
USACE supports various civil projects in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi as well as potential projects in Central and South America.
CH2M has supported Mobile District’s civil works and environmental projects in the last seven years including coastal restoration and planning, water resources planning, ecosystem planning and design efforts.
Stephen Browning, manager of CH2M’s USACE account, said the civil works mission aims to protect assets and people as well as establish resilience in the long term.
CH2M will also create coastal and inland systems for the civil works program that will cover a 96,000-square-mile area.