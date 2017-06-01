Cisco and IBM have partnered to integrate their cybersecurity offerings and foster collaboration on threat intelligence.
IBM said Wednesday Cisco will create new applications for IBM’s QRadar security analytics platform and the first two apps will work to help security teams understand and mitigate advanced threats.
The Cisco-made apps will be available on IBM’s Security App Exchange system.
IBM will also integrate its Resilient Incident Response Platform with Cisco’s Threat Grid in a push to provide security teams with threat intelligence that can support their incident response efforts.
The partnership will initiate security research collaboration between the IBM X-Force and Cisco Talos research teams in an effort to address cybersecurity issues facing mutual customers.
IBM’s Managed Security Services team will also work with Cisco to create new services designed to reduce complexity and the first offering will be built to meet the needs of the hybrid cloud market.
Cisco, IBM Forge Alliance to Integrate Cybersecurity Offerings
Cisco and IBM have partnered to integrate their cybersecurity offerings and foster collaboration on threat intelligence.
IBM said Wednesday Cisco will create new applications for IBM’s QRadar security analytics platform and the first two apps will work to help security teams understand and mitigate advanced threats.
The Cisco-made apps will be available on IBM’s Security App Exchange system.
IBM will also integrate its Resilient Incident Response Platform with Cisco’s Threat Grid in a push to provide security teams with threat intelligence that can support their incident response efforts.
The partnership will initiate security research collaboration between the IBM X-Force and Cisco Talos research teams in an effort to address cybersecurity issues facing mutual customers.
IBM’s Managed Security Services team will also work with Cisco to create new services designed to reduce complexity and the first offering will be built to meet the needs of the hybrid cloud market.