Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been awarded a contract from ArgonST, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company, to construct the internal component of antenna masts for Navy Surface Ships. This is the sixth contract that CTC has won to manufacture these components.
“We look forward to continued collaboration with ArgonST,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, CTC. “Our skilled team takes great pride in their work; it’s very gratifying when a client returns to us for additional support.”
“CTC’s work on this contract is aluminum welding and assembly,” said Bruce Williams, Director, Custom Fabrication, CTC. “The work is challenging, but our employees have extensive experience and expertise. We’ve produced about 40 of these masts for ArgonST so far. In this contract, we’ll manufacture five additional weldments.”
In addition to the hands-on manufacturing work, CTC will provide documentation on part inspection, certifications, coatings, and non-destructive evaluation.
Most of the work will be done at CTC’s Johnstown Environmental Technology Facility, and about a dozen CTC employees will contribute to the work. Some tasks have been subcontracted to regional vendors in Johnstown, Altoona, Blairsville, and Mundy’s Corner, Pennsylvania.
Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. They help clients leverage research, and develop, design, test, prototype and build.
Concurrent Technologies Corporation Awarded Contract for Navy Antenna Mast Components
