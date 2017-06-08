CSRA has received a five-year, $61 million task order from the Naval Sea Systems Command to provide acquisition support services to NAVSEA’s Program Executive Officer (PEO) for Aircraft Carriers.
The task order was awarded through the U.S. Navy‘s SeaPort-e procurement vehicle and will extend CSRA’s support for the carriers, which began in 1991, the company said Wednesday.
CSRA will also support PEO Aircraft Carriers’ program offices that include PMS 312, PMS 378 and PMS 379.
Work under the task order will cover all phases of the acquisition life cycle and defense acquisition management framework since PEO Aircraft Carriers’ programs are in various stages of the acquisition process, CSRA noted.
The office oversees efforts to design, develop, build, modernize and maintain the Navy’s aircraft carriers.
CSRA to Continue NAVSEA Acquisition Support Services Under $61M Task Order
