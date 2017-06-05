CTC Lands GSA Task Order Under OASIS Contract Vehicle to Provide NWDTP Instructors

Concurrent Technologies Corp. has received a potential two-year, $1.8 million task order from the General Services Administration to provide instructors for the National Weapons Detection Training Program for the Federal Protective Service National Academy.
CTC said Thursday that the instructors will offer training services for law enforcement personnel and protective security officers to help provide security for federal buildings along with its occupants and visitors.
Enterprise Ventures and ScaVet Technologies will help CTC fulfill the work to be conducted as part of the task order under the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
“In this contract, the NWDTP instructors will provide training in security screening operations using equipment such as x-ray screening machines, walk-through and handheld metal detectors, as well as behavioral recognition to identify indicators of suspicious behavior,” said Bob Kubler, senior director of readiness and training at CTC.
Edward Sheehan, CTC president and CEO, said that the security professionals support approximately 9,000 federal facilities across the U.S. and the instructors will help prepare trainees for various situations.
CTC will perform work at the Department of Homeland Security‘s Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Georgia.
