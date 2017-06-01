Mike Twyman
Cubic Breaks Ground on Huntsville, Alabama Facility Expansion; Mike Twyman Comments
Cubic has begun construction of an expanded facility for the GATR Technologies business of the defense and transportation contractor’s mission solutions segment.
The company said Thursday the project will extend GATR’s current 35,000-square-foot facility in Huntsville, Alabama to 63,000 square feet.
Cubic added the expanded facility will consolidate GATR’s production and operations and house the unit’s engineering, business development and administrative offices.
“We anticipate the facility expansion to support the growth of our engineering and manufacturing team as well as the increasing demand from our U.S. and international customers for our products,” said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions.
GATR expects to double its current workforce of 125 personnel in the next two years.
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by local and regional government officials such as Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Alabama) and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.