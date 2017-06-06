Mike Twyman
Cubic‘s GATR Technologies subsidiary has developed a portable ground station for public and private sector customers to download satellite imagery for tactical applications.
The GATR TRAC station works to help users download imagery and data from low-Earth orbit satellites such as Eros A and B, Pleiades 1A and 1B, RADARSAT 2, Spot 6 and 7, TanDEM-X, TerraSAR-X, WORLDVIEW 1 and 2, Cubic said Tuesday.
Mike Twyman, president of Cubic’s mission solutions business, said the platform is designed for commercial and government clients to access near real-time satellite imagery anywhere across the world.
Customers can setup TRAC’s mobile antenna in less than 45 minutes and transport it in four cases that weight less than 100 pounds each, Cubic noted.
The company will showcase the 2.4-meter tracking antenna at the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation’s GEOINT 2017 symposium in San Antonio, Texas.
Cubic Subsidiary Unveils Portable Satellite Ground Terminal; Mike Twyman Comments
