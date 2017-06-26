The U.S. Army plans to conduct a competition to find a replacement for its Patriot radar system through the Lower-Tier Air-and-Missile Defense Sensor program, Defense News reported Friday.
Dan O’Boyle, an Army spokesman, said the service branch plans to begin the Milestone A phase, also known as technology maturation and risk reduction, in fiscal 2018 for the LTAMDS program in an effort “to develop a mature effort, foster competition, assess industry readiness, reduce programmatic and technical risks, as well as reduce total ownership costs.”
The military branch requested information in 2016 on potential radar platforms for the Integrated Air and Missile Defense System equipped with a sensor, which is expected to achieve initial operational capability before fiscal 2028.
Lockheed Martin and Raytheon responded to the request for information on the Army’s LTAMDS program.
The report added Northrop Grumman currently develops an IAMD battle command system for the service branch.
Dan O’Boyle: Army Eyes Milestone A in 2018 for Patriot Radar Replacement Competition
