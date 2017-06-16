DARPA Calls for WMD Detection Ideas

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency wants information on current products and services that can help increase the detection rate for weapons of mass destruction via networked sensors.
DARPA said in a FedBizOpps notice published Wednesday it aims to explore new technologies to help defend metropolitan- and city-sized environments from radiological and nuclear-based threats under the SIGMA program.
The program looks to deploy radiation sensors along with automated detection algorithms to collect real-time situational awareness on potential threats.
SIGMA will consist of small and large form-factor mobile and static radiation sensors, network infrastructure designed to connect up to 10,000 sensors and cloud computing technology intended to facilitate automatic analysis of streaming data, DARPA noted.
The agency will accept responses from interested parties through June 27.
