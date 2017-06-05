The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency seeks proposals for the development of cyber hunting tools that will help boost the defenses of enterprise networks and offer cyber threat characterization, detection and protection capacity.
DARPA said in a release published Wednesday on the FedBizOpps website that the agency expects to award multiple procurement contracts for proposals that support four out of the five technical areas under the Cyber-Hunting at Scale program.
The four CHASE technical areas include global analysis, informed data planning, protective measure generation and dissemination and threat detection and characterization.
DARPA will also award one contract under the program for tools that support the infrastructure for evaluation exercises technical area.
The presolicitation notice said that interested parties may submit proposals until August 22, 2017.
DARPA Eyes Cyber Hunting Tools for Enterprise Networks
