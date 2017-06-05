The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has picked five organizations to create computing platforms designed to analyze and extract insights from large volumes of data.
Intel, Northrop Grumman, Qualcomm Intelligent Solutions, Georgia Tech and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory will develop “graph analytics processors” under the Hierarchical Identify Verify Exploit program, DARPA said Friday.
The HIVE program seeks to develop processing platforms that work to uncover causal relationships between data elements in graphical representations.
William Chappell, director of DARPA’s microsystems technology office, said HIVE seeks to form new research and development pathways that can help support hardware specialization and advance the country’s military electronics supply in support of the national defense system.
The program covers the development of software tools for use in hardware programming, chip prototypes and system architecture designed to facilitate multi-node scaling operations, according to a FedBizOpps notice.
DARPA Taps 5 Institutions to Develop ‘Graph Analytics Processors’ for Big Data Workloads
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has picked five organizations to create computing platforms designed to analyze and extract insights from large volumes of data.
Intel, Northrop Grumman, Qualcomm Intelligent Solutions, Georgia Tech and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory will develop “graph analytics processors” under the Hierarchical Identify Verify Exploit program, DARPA said Friday.
The HIVE program seeks to develop processing platforms that work to uncover causal relationships between data elements in graphical representations.
William Chappell, director of DARPA’s microsystems technology office, said HIVE seeks to form new research and development pathways that can help support hardware specialization and advance the country’s military electronics supply in support of the national defense system.
The program covers the development of software tools for use in hardware programming, chip prototypes and system architecture designed to facilitate multi-node scaling operations, according to a FedBizOpps notice.