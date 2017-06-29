David Zolet Named as LMI’s Next President and CEO

LMI, a federal government management consulting firm, announced Thursday that David W. Zolet, former executive vice president of CSC, will become its 11th president and chief executive officer.
“We’re confident that Dave’s proven leadership and experience are just what LMI needs to grow and expand its mission to improve the management of government,” said Michael A. Daniels, Chairman of LMI’s Board.
“I have tremendous respect for LMI’s mission, capabilities, and people and am excited to be joining this outstanding team. I’d like to thank Nelson Ford for his leadership and the board for the opportunity to help build upon LMI’s 55-year legacy of providing practical, innovative solutions toward government’s most pressing management problems and opportunities,” said Zolet.
Zolet joins LMI after serving for over five years as executive vice president of CSC, where he was in charge of the technology firm’s Americas region. Before that he led its national public sector work. Before that, Zolet held the position of vice president of systems integration at IBM. Zolet has over 30 years of corporate experience, and has held leadership roles in business development, engineering, strategic planning, and customer relations.
Zolet succeeds Nelson M. Ford, 70, who joined LMI in 2009 and announced his pending retirement earlier this year.
LMI, with $243 million of revenue in 2016, employs 1,200 who provide consulting services in logistics, information technology, and resource management to more than 40 departments and agencies, with regional offices in Huntsville, St. Louis, San Antonio, and southern Virginia.
