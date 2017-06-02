Cameron Chehreh
Cameron Chehreh, chief technology officer at Dell EMC’s federal business, has said engineering and microservices are some of the factors that have driven most government agencies’ strategies as they transition from legacy information technology systems to hybrid cloud platforms, Federal News Radio reported Thursday.
“The definition of cloud has really, really changed, and it’s really about your engineering strategy, how you build applications, these fourth generation applications that are driving digital transformation into the next industrial revolution,” he said on the Innovation in Government show.
Chehreh, who is also a vice president and chief operating officer at Dell EMC Federal, urged agencies to rationalize applications as they move to cloud environments.
The adoption of “as-a-service” procurement model for cloud services also calls for agencies to facilitate integration between acquisition, technology, finance and mission, he added.
Dell EMC’s Cameron Chehreh: Microservices, Engineering Help Drive Agencies’ Hybrid Cloud Adoption Strategies
Cameron Chehreh
Cameron Chehreh, chief technology officer at Dell EMC’s federal business, has said engineering and microservices are some of the factors that have driven most government agencies’ strategies as they transition from legacy information technology systems to hybrid cloud platforms, Federal News Radio reported Thursday.
“The definition of cloud has really, really changed, and it’s really about your engineering strategy, how you build applications, these fourth generation applications that are driving digital transformation into the next industrial revolution,” he said on the Innovation in Government show.
Chehreh, who is also a vice president and chief operating officer at Dell EMC Federal, urged agencies to rationalize applications as they move to cloud environments.
The adoption of “as-a-service” procurement model for cloud services also calls for agencies to facilitate integration between acquisition, technology, finance and mission, he added.