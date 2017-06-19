The American Association of Laboratory Accreditation and the management office of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program have accredited Deloitte as a FedRAMP third-party assessment organization.
Deloitte said Thursday that it will conduct independent third-party assessments on commercial and public cloud service providers that seek to offer cloud-based services for the federal government.
3PAO certifications are awarded to organizations that have implemented a government-wide risk management program for cloud-based services and developed a quality management system that complies with standards of the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission.
Deborah Golden, principal at Deloitte and Touche, said that the migration to the cloud will require an understanding of the environment along with the potential security challenges.
The company has also received the Certified Incident Response Assistance certification from the National Security Agency which recognizes companies that can provide on-site incident response and intrusion detection support services for national security systems owners and operators.
Deloitte Accredited as FedRAMP 3rd-Party Assessment Organization
