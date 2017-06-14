Delta Risk has secured a potential 20-year contract from the General Services Administration to offer a range of cybersecurity services to federal government agencies via GSA’s Information Technology Schedule 70 procurement vehicle.
The company said Tuesday it will provide services under six special item numbers, including the four “highly adaptive” cybersecurity services SINs.
Delta Risk was awarded the training services and professional services SINs as well as the specialized cybersecurity SINs including penetration testing, incident response, cyber hunt and risk and vulnerability.
The contract has a five-year base period that will end on June 6, 2022 and three five-year options.
The company works to support organizations before, during and after a cyber incident as well as detect and mitigate cyber risks to prevent attacks.
Delta Risk to Provide Cybersecurity Services via GSA IT Schedule 70
