A Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate Center of Excellence will invest up to $350,000 each for multiple projects related to the development of border security, trade and immigration.
DHS said Monday that the Borders, Trade and Immigration Institute will award grants for projects designed to boost border management operations, facilitate transnational flows of people, manage the transnational flow of goods and promote the coherence of the U.S. immigration system.
The University of Houston leads the BTI Institute which performs research activities, offers educational materials and develops various products and services to help the country’s boost its capacity to protect the borders and facilitate legal trade and travel operations.
BTI Institute expects to award multiple contracts which will last for a maximum performance period of two years.
Interested parties may submit applications to the DHS until July 1, 2017.
DHS Center of Excellence to Award Grants for Border Security Devt Projects
