DLT Solutions and Titus have partnered to offer technology platforms designed to help government clients secure information and prevent data loss.
Titus’ suite of data classification products is available to government agencies via DLT’s spot under NASA‘s Solutions for Enterprise Wide Procurement V contract vehicle, DLT said Tuesday.
Mitch Robinson, Titus president and COO, said DLT’s procurement process will complement Titus’ efforts to help customer agencies protect sensitive information.
Titus designed its products to classify and secure unstructured data in emails, documents and other files stored in desktops, mobile devices and cloud platforms.
DLT added Titus’ products are designed to help agencies meet regulatory compliance requirements.
DLT-Titus Team to Offer Security, Data Loss Protection Products in Public Sector
