DoD to Adopt Plurilock Cybersecurity Platform

The Defense Department has selected a Plurilock-built technology platform to help secure DoD’s workplace computers from cybersecurity threats.
Plurilock said Thursday that DoD will implement the BioTracker workplace continuous authentication technology the company designed for combat support missions.
The Defense Innovation Unit Experimental organization will team up with Plurilock to help the department strengthen its information security through the integration of vaious multifactor authentication tools.
Mike McConnell, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral and an independent board director at Plurilock, said the company’s artificial intelligence-based technology works to help users analyze, prevent and respond to internal security and external compliance challenges.
Plurilock CEO Ian Paterson said the company developed its platform for customers to detect breaches, comply with security regulations and support corporate forensic investigations.
DoD will evaluate BioTracker as the department looks to update or replace its common access card and username/password authentication methods.
