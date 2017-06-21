DOE Invests $116M in Phase I and II Small Business R&D Projects

The Energy Department will award 263 small business research and development grants worth a total of $116 million for Phase I and II R&D projects that will support the agency’s missions.
DOE said Tuesday that it will award 174 Phase I grants worth up to $150,000 each to help small business conduct research on the technical feasibility of potential projects.
The agency noted that it will also award 89 Phase II grants worth up to $1 million to support previous Phase I grantees on the development of prototypes that will validate current findings.
DOE added that it will award the grants via the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.
The projects include concepts on smart grid automation, electrostatic precipitation system, indoor heat exchanger, coal analysis sensor, optical seismic system, remote sealing technique for dry nuclear storage casks and photothermal solar cell.
The list of DOE offices that will award grants for the projects include:
- Office of Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation
- Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability
- Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy
- Office of Environmental Management
- Office of Fossil Energy
- Office of Fusion Energy Sciences
- Office of High Energy Physics
- Office of Nuclear Energy
The full list of awardees can be found on the Energy Department’s website.
