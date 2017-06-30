DXC’s Earl Matthews: Agencies Should Implement ‘Holistic’ Strategy to Avoid Cyber Attacks

Earl Matthews
Earl Matthews, vice president of DXC Technology‘s enterprise security solutions group, has said government agencies should create and implement a “holistic” cybersecurity approach to prevent large-scale ransomware attacks such as WannaCry.
He wrote in a guest piece for Signal Magazine he believes the use of a holistic security strategy will help agencies shift resources to end-user education, infrastructure modernization and post-breach mitigation efforts.
“Strategy must account for what is mission-critical as opposed to a more traditional blanket approach of protecting everything at the highest level.”
“Creating a holistic plan ensures that assets and vulnerabilities are identified, and then those that need the greatest protection can be prioritized.”
Matthews suggested that agencies secure their systems in layers and prioritize the most important data, instead of providing equal protection for all applications.
Agencies should also establish employee training and network hygiene procedures as well as apply endpoint management, network controls, network monitoring and device backup to mitigate attacks, he added.
