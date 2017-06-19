ECS Federal has secured a $68.4 million blanket purchase agreement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to provide a range of services for the office of marine and aviation operations.
The BPA adds aircraft and unmanned systems services to ECS’ area of support, which previously included mostly maritime-related activities, the company said Friday.
ECS added the BPA covers strategic planning for technology programs, concept development and requirements analysis, system design, engineering and integration, logistics support, acquisition and life cycle management, and specialty support.
Jeff Peter, ECS vice president of Navy and maritime programs, said the award will extend ECS’ 20-year support for NOAA.
The first task order under the BPA has a five-year performance period and includes management, engineering and technical services for the acquisition, design and construction of NOAA’s Auxiliary General Purpose Oceanographic Research vessel.
The fleet recapitalization effort is intended to help NOAA meet needs for marine resource management, navigational charting, weather and climate forecasts, coastal management and ocean research.
ECS to Extend Program Support for NOAA Under $68M BPA
