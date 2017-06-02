Energy Department Announces Additional $20 Million in Research Awards

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced Thursday that it 10 previously selected Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) awardees will receive a total of $20 million, honoring additional commitments.

This marks the end of the road for the DOE’s approval process of the ARPA-E’s Next-Generation Energy Technologies for Connected and Autonomous On-Road Vehicles (NEXTCAR) and Renewable Energy to Fuels Through Utilization of Energy-Dense Liquids (REFUEL) programs.

Four REFUEL projects are also part of DOE’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) programs. The DOE says these programs “support groundbreaking technological innovation specifically in the small business community.”

NEXTCAR projects seek to improve the energy efficiency of cars and trucks by reducing individual vehicle energy usage by 20 percent.

REFUEL projects seek to produce high-energy liquid fuels from renewable sources like water, molecules from the air, and electricity.

Here are the Department of Energy’s 10 awardees:

NEXTCAR Southwest Research Institute – San Antonio, TX: Model Predictive Control for Energy-Efficient Maneuvering Of Connected Autonomous Vehicles Equipped with 12V Micro-Hybrid Engine Technology – $2,900,000 REFUEL Gas Technology Institute – Des Plaines, IL: A Novel Catalytic Membrane Reactor for DME Synthesis from Renewable Resources – $2,300,000 Giner, Inc. – Newton, MA: High-Efficiency Ammonia Production from Water and Nitrogen – $1,500,000 Sustainable Innovations, LLC – East Hartford, CT: Electricity From an Energy-Dense Carbon-Neutral Energy Carrier – $1,200,000 Wichita State University – Wichita, KS: Alkaline Membrane-Based Ammonia Electrosynthesis with High Efficiency for Renewable and Scalable Liquid-Fuel Production – $855,000 University of Minnesota – Minneapolis, MN: Small Scale Ammonia Synthesis Using Stranded Wind Energy – $2,900,000 REFUEL SBIR/STTR Bettergy Corporation – Peekskill, NY: Low Temperature Ammonia Cracking Membrane Reactor for Hydrogen Generation – $1,524,607 Molecule Works, Inc. – Richland, WA: Novel Electrochemical Membrane Reactor for Synthesis of NH 3 From Air and Water at Low Temperature and Low Pressure – $2,300,000 Opus 12, Inc. – Berkeley, CA: Renewable Electricity-Powered Carbon Dioxide Conversion to Ethanol for Storage and Transportation – $1,903,268 Storagenergy Technologies, Inc. – Salt Lake City, UT: High Rate Ammonia Synthesis by Intermediate Temperature Solid-State Alkaline Electrolyzer (ITSAE) – $2,523,958

0 0 0 Share this story...