Esri has entered into a cooperative research-and-development agreement with the Energy Department‘s Idaho National Laboratory and a separate enterprise agreement with NATO.
INL and Esri will collaborate to explore and develop prototype concepts related to location-based intelligence technology that can help secure critical infrastructure and missions, the company said Wednesday.
Both parties aim to identify the potential impacts of cyber exploits and targeted attacks on infrastructure assets under their CRADA.
In a separate release, the company said it will also provide software access to NATO member states that have adopted the international alliance’s Functional Area Services platform and Core Geographic Information System.
Esri’s technology works to integrate with Core GIS and the agreement supports NATO’s efforts to establish a common geospatial enterprise that can aid missions through authoritative content and analysis.
Esri Inks Cooperative R&D, Enterprise Agreements with DOE Lab, NATO
