A team composed of Leidos and Esri has developed and implemented a cloud-based system for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to disseminate authoritative geographic data.
Esri said Tuesday the platform uses geographic information system technology to support content delivery to the Defense Department and intelligence community.
The system is based on Esri’s platform and designed to equip NGA analysts with tools and workflows that support feature extraction and maintenance.
Kevin Hope, director of NGA’s Foundation GEOINT group, said the Leidos-Esri team supports the agency’s efforts to modernize its information technology baseline for the Foundation GEOINT geospatial intelligence mission.
Both companies also collaborate to implement mapping and analytics technology in the intelligence and homeland security markets.
Leidos-Esri Team Deploys Cloud-Based System to Help NGA Generate Geographic Data
