AT&T and the First Responder Network Authority started to release Monday a set of plans meant to help U.S. states and territories prepare for adoption of a national public safety broadband network for first responders.
FirstNet and AT&T used an online portal to transmit the state plans to governors, the company said Monday.
States and U.S. territories have up to 45 days to assess the plans and share feedback with FirstNet before the three-month period starts for each governor to decide whether to accept or opt out of the plan.
The company and FirstNet will commence the network build process to provide states and territories priority access to data and voice services through AT&T’s LTE network and deliver pre-emption services to fire and law enforcement agencies once governors decide to push through with the state plans.
The release of the state plans came three months after FirstNet awarded AT&T a potential $6.5 billion contract to help the government build the national emergency services network through a 25-year public-private partnership.
FirstNet, AT&T Release State Plans for Public Safety Broadband Network
