A FLIR Systems subsidiary has received a potential five-year, $17.9 million from the U.S. Navy to supply up to 19 high-definition electro-optical/infrared sensors for the Coast Guard‘s fleet of HC-27J transport aircraft.
The Defense Department said Monday that FLIR’s surveillance business will deliver Star SAFIRE 380-HD systems along with cabling, controller units, mounting hardware and software to the Coast Guard under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
The company will also perform logistics support and technical engineering work on Star SAFIRE equipment.
Star SAFIRE HD is designed to produce high-definition video that complies with DoD and NATO standards for HD image acquisition, according to FLIR.
The system is equipped with daylight, low-light, megapixel thermal, laser payloads and an integrated inertial measurement unit that helps users locate targets.
Contract work will occur in Patuxent River, Maryland and Wilsonville, Oregon, through June 2022.
FLIR Systems to Provide EO/IR Sensor Tech for Coast Guard Transport Aircraft
A FLIR Systems subsidiary has received a potential five-year, $17.9 million from the U.S. Navy to supply up to 19 high-definition electro-optical/infrared sensors for the Coast Guard‘s fleet of HC-27J transport aircraft.
The Defense Department said Monday that FLIR’s surveillance business will deliver Star SAFIRE 380-HD systems along with cabling, controller units, mounting hardware and software to the Coast Guard under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
The company will also perform logistics support and technical engineering work on Star SAFIRE equipment.
Star SAFIRE HD is designed to produce high-definition video that complies with DoD and NATO standards for HD image acquisition, according to FLIR.
The system is equipped with daylight, low-light, megapixel thermal, laser payloads and an integrated inertial measurement unit that helps users locate targets.
Contract work will occur in Patuxent River, Maryland and Wilsonville, Oregon, through June 2022.