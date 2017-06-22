Gene Colabatistto: Defense Programs Helped Drive CAE’s Fiscal 2017 Financial Performance

Gene Colabatistto
Gene Colabatistto, president of the defense and security group at CAE, has pointed to multiple long-term defense programs as a key factor that helped increase the company’s fiscal 2017 revenue to $2.04 billion, Shephard reported Wednesday.
The Montreal, Canada-based company ended its full 2017 fiscal year with a backlog of $5.67 billion, which includes $3.17 billion in booked orders from the defense and security sector.
Colabatistto told Shephard at the Paris Air Show that CAE won various contracts in the past two years to support programs such as the U.S. Army‘s fixed-wing training service and the United Arab Emirates’ helicopter, remotely piloted aircraft and naval training programs.
He added the company foresees additional business opportunities from technology modification and upgrade efforts as well as from new and emerging programs of its air force customers.
