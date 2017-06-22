Gene Colabatistto: Long Term Defense Programs Drove CDN $2.7B Annual Revenue for CAE

Gene Colabatistto
Gene Colabatistto, CAE group president of defense and security, said the launch of numerous long-term defense programs led to a total CAE revenue of CDN $2.7 billion, Shephard reported Wednesday.
CAE’s year-end financial results released on May 31 showed that the company set a record for order backlog at CDN $7.5 billion, which includes CDN $4.2 billion from the defense and security sector, the report stated.
Colabatistto told Shephard at the Paris Air Show that CAE won various contracts in the past two years for programs such as the U.S. Army‘s fixed-wing training service; the United Arab Emirates’ requirements for helicopter, remotely piloted aircraft and naval training; and awards in Canada.
He added that CAE foresees additional opportunities from modification and upgrade efforts as well as from new and emerging air force programs.
