A General Atomics subsidiary has received a $27.6 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to address diminishing manufacturing sources for the primary data link of MQ-9 Gen 4 Predator remotely piloted aircraft.
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. will perform work under the sole-source contract in Poway, California through Nov. 29, 2019, the Defense Department said Wednesday.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson AF Base in Ohio is the contracting activity.
Predator B, also called MQ-9 Reaper, is designed to fly up to 50,000 feet and carry payloads up to 3,850 pounds.
GA-ASI incorporated a triple redundant avionics system architecture and a fault-tolerant flight control system into the multimission unmanned aircraft.
General Atomics Subsidiary Lands USAF MQ-9 Gen 4 Data Link Contract
A General Atomics subsidiary has received a $27.6 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to address diminishing manufacturing sources for the primary data link of MQ-9 Gen 4 Predator remotely piloted aircraft.
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. will perform work under the sole-source contract in Poway, California through Nov. 29, 2019, the Defense Department said Wednesday.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson AF Base in Ohio is the contracting activity.
Predator B, also called MQ-9 Reaper, is designed to fly up to 50,000 feet and carry payloads up to 3,850 pounds.
GA-ASI incorporated a triple redundant avionics system architecture and a fault-tolerant flight control system into the multimission unmanned aircraft.