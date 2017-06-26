General Dynamics Gets $85M Navy Funds for Virginia-Class Submarine Material Procurement

General Dynamics‘ Electric Boat subsidiary has received $85 million in contract funds from the U.S. Navy to obtain additional long-lead time materials for the construction of two Virginia-class submarines for fiscal year 2019.
The Defense Department said Friday the contract modification covers materials for the steam and electric plant components of SSN 802 and SSN 803 along with main propulsion and ship service turbine generator components.
Electric Boat will also acquire electrical system components, miscellaneous hull and mechanical system components needed to build both submarines.
The subsidiary received a one-year, $126.5 million contract in February for the procurement of long-lead time materials for the underwater vessels.
DoD noted the full obligated amount at the time of award is from the Navy’s fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion funds.
Work under the modification will occur in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin, the U.K. and various sites across the U.S. through January 2018.
